Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 145 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $256.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $257.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.54 and a 200 day moving average of $212.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.76.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

