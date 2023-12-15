Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 156 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $584.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $578.45 and a 200 day moving average of $532.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

