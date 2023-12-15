Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 339 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $161.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $163.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

