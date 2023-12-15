Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 377 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 79,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.