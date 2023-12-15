Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $620,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.13.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

