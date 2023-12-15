Tsfg LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $867.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

