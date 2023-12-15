Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 5.5 %

OTCMKTS:TSGTY traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.11. 3,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

About Tsingtao Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.