Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 5.5 %
OTCMKTS:TSGTY traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.11. 3,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $55.31.
About Tsingtao Brewery
