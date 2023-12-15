Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 3.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 112,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 402,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Tuya alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TUYA

Tuya Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tuya by 29.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tuya by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.