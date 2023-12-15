TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Price Performance
SMIF stock opened at GBX 77.95 ($0.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £190.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -974.38. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 1-year low of GBX 64.15 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.94.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income
