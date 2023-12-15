TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SMIF stock opened at GBX 77.95 ($0.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £190.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -974.38. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 1-year low of GBX 64.15 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.94.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

