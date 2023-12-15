U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 49,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 154 shares of company stock worth $2,948 and sold 5,026 shares worth $200,306. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

