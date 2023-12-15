UBS Group Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.66.

Shares of MU stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,140,303. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

