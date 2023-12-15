UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. UDR comprises about 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

