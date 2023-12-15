UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.01

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.01 and last traded at $117.85, with a volume of 454671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.40.

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

