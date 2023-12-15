Ulrich Trogele Acquires 5,015 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, December 14th, Ulrich Trogele acquired 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Ulrich Trogele acquired 2,488 shares of American Vanguard stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,004.40.

American Vanguard stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.00.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

