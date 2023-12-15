UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 25.3% in November

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of UniCredit stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 799,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,892. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

