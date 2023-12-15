UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Receives $177.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $184.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.79. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.58.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

