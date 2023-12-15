Unilever (NYSE:UL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

NYSE UL opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 85,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

