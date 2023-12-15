Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UL. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Unilever Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after acquiring an additional 741,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after buying an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

