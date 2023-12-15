United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) CEO Scott A. Everson Buys 1,482 Shares

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Scott A. Everson purchased 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $17,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,212.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

UBCP opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.31. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 22.64%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

Separately, TheStreet cut United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

