United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Gary W. Glessner Buys 3,610 Shares

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $41,767.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,908.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $66.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.31.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

