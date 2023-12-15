United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,221. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.13.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

