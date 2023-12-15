United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 7.4 %

URI opened at $569.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $571.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

