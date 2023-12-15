Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
UETMF stock remained flat at $13.23 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $14.10.
About Universal Entertainment
