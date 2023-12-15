Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

UETMF stock remained flat at $13.23 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Get Universal Entertainment alerts:

About Universal Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.