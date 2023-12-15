Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UHS. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.36.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $151.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.98. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

