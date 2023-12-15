Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.22

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 1190538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,398,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $15,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

