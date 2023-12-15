USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Achieves $102.01 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $102.01 million and approximately $769,531.70 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,644.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00542293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00116521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00026302 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.92174279 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $593,449.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.