Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) CEO Sells $11,501.04 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Winston Greyber sold 1,662 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $11,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,736 shares in the company, valued at $925,453.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Winston Greyber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Robert Winston Greyber sold 6,363 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $59,366.79.

Shares of VCSA opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $17.45. The firm had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vacasa by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

