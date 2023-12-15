Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $128.11. The stock had a trading volume of 698,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,400. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.