Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Boosted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.