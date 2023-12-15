Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
