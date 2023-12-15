Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.21

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.21 and last traded at $77.17, with a volume of 305503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.99.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

