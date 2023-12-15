Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 125.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

