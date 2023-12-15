Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $256.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $258.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

