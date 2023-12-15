Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Cut by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.54 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

