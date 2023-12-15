Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

