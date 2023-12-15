Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $971,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

