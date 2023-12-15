Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.57. 45,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

