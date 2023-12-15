Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.05. 730,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,728. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $435.36. The firm has a market cap of $346.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.