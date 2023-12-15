Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.05. 730,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,728. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $435.36. The firm has a market cap of $346.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.40.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.