Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.40. The company has a market capitalization of $347.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $435.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

