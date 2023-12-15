Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned about 0.58% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

VIOG opened at $105.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $601.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

