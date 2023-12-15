Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.5% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,771. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

