Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Increased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $80,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstone Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

