Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.39

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 917864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $367,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $706,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,164,971.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,345 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

