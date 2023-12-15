VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) vs. Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Head to Head Comparison

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VBI Vaccines and Seres Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 0 0 N/A Seres Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Seres Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 1,177.78%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than VBI Vaccines.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VBI Vaccines has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.1% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Seres Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $1.08 million 13.67 -$113.30 million ($11.68) -0.05 Seres Therapeutics $7.13 million 19.58 -$250.16 million ($1.12) -0.96

VBI Vaccines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VBI Vaccines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -1,403.15% -199.61% -58.20% Seres Therapeutics N/A -1,155.47% -40.56%

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats VBI Vaccines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus. In addition, it develops coronavirus vaccine candidates that include VBI-2902, VBI-2901, and VBI-2905. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A.; and the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. It also has a collaboration with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance vaccine candidates against Covid-19 variants. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state. The company's lead product candidate is SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection. Its product pipeline also includes SER-155, an investigational oral fermented microbiome therapeutic which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia, and graft versus host disease in immunocompromised patients including patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-287 which is in Phase 2b and SER-301 that is in Phase 1b to treat ulcerative colitis. Further, it has license Agreement with NHSc Rx License GmbH for the therapeutic products based on the microbiome technology, which includes SER-109 product candidate, which is developed for the treatment of CDI and recurrent CDI; collaboration license agreement with Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. (Nestlé) for the development and commercialization of certain product candidates for the treatment and management of CDI and inflammatory bowel disease including UC and Crohn's disease; research collaboration and option agreement with AstraZeneca Inc. for research and develop of microbiome in certain cancers and cancer immunotherapies, including research program for SER-401 targeting various cancers. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

