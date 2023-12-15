Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Vector Group stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.39.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

