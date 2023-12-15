Verge (XVG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $60.62 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,644.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00168128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00542293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00401408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00116521 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

