Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,019,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 4.8 %

VRSK opened at $235.43 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

