Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,448,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,112 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.