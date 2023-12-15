Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 4.5 %
OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $9.50 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
