Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $9.50 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Nordea Equity Research raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.