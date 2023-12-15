Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 82,235 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 66,499 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 452,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 49,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 68,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

